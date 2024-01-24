UK Reports New Ship Attack Near Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

An explosion was reported about 100 meters from a ship 50 nautical miles south of Al Mukha in Yemen at about 11:00 AM UTC on Wednesday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new ship attack has been reported at the entrance to the Red Sea, according to the British authorities.

An explosion was reported about 100 meters from a ship 50 nautical miles south of Al Mukha in Yemen at about 11:00 AM UTC on Wednesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"Vessel and crew are safe, no injuries or damage reported," the agency said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past two months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.