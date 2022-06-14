IMO to Resume In-Person Meetings in London After COVID-19

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Meetings are held at the IMO's London headquarters. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is set to resume in-person meetings later this year after shifting to an online system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online meetings will continue over the summer, and the first fully in-person meeting will be of the Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers on September 19-23, the UN body said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Meetings are held at the IMO's London headquarters.

The move may facilitate networking among member-state delegations as the UN body enters a fraught period of negotiations ahead of revising its strategy on GHG emission cuts next year.

The next meeting of the Marine Environment Protection Committee that sets emissions rules for shipping is due to be held on December 12-16 of this year.