BUNKER JOBS: Höegh Autoliners Seeks Bunker Purchaser in Oslo

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday May 31, 2024

Shipping firm Höegh Autoliners is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in Oslo.

The company is looking for candidates with proven negotiation skills and extensive knowledge about the bunker market, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Plan and execute the purchase of bunker fuel by using market indicators and maintaining an active dialogue with commercial contacts.
  • Instrumental in sourcing of alternative and low carbon fuels such as biofuel, LNG, bio-LNG and ammonia.
  • Assist in the planning and execution of bunker purchasing.
  • Negotiate and obtain the best possible purchase price for bunkers at set ISO quality standards with minimal operational disruption.
  • Maximize bunker intake in the most economical ports for all trade systems.
  • Help obtain market information in all bunkering areas and dissimilate these for management review.
  • Take active part in the green transition of the owned and operated fleet
  • Identify, plan and execute improvement projects in the organization
  • Shall support and comply with company policies and procedure for Occupational Health and Safety, Environmental and Quality Management System as required by ISO 9001,14001 & 45001

