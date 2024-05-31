EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Höegh Autoliners Seeks Bunker Purchaser in Oslo
Friday May 31, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with proven negotiation skills and extensive knowledge about the bunker market. Image Credit: Höegh Autoliners
Shipping firm Höegh Autoliners is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in Oslo.
The company is looking for candidates with proven negotiation skills and extensive knowledge about the bunker market, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Plan and execute the purchase of bunker fuel by using market indicators and maintaining an active dialogue with commercial contacts.
- Instrumental in sourcing of alternative and low carbon fuels such as biofuel, LNG, bio-LNG and ammonia.
- Assist in the planning and execution of bunker purchasing.
- Negotiate and obtain the best possible purchase price for bunkers at set ISO quality standards with minimal operational disruption.
- Maximize bunker intake in the most economical ports for all trade systems.
- Help obtain market information in all bunkering areas and dissimilate these for management review.
- Take active part in the green transition of the owned and operated fleet
- Identify, plan and execute improvement projects in the organization
- Shall support and comply with company policies and procedure for Occupational Health and Safety, Environmental and Quality Management System as required by ISO 9001,14001 & 45001
