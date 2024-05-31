BUNKER JOBS: Höegh Autoliners Seeks Bunker Purchaser in Oslo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with proven negotiation skills and extensive knowledge about the bunker market. Image Credit: Höegh Autoliners

Shipping firm Höegh Autoliners is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in Oslo.

The company is looking for candidates with proven negotiation skills and extensive knowledge about the bunker market, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Plan and execute the purchase of bunker fuel by using market indicators and maintaining an active dialogue with commercial contacts.

Instrumental in sourcing of alternative and low carbon fuels such as biofuel, LNG, bio-LNG and ammonia.

Assist in the planning and execution of bunker purchasing.

Negotiate and obtain the best possible purchase price for bunkers at set ISO quality standards with minimal operational disruption.

Maximize bunker intake in the most economical ports for all trade systems.

Help obtain market information in all bunkering areas and dissimilate these for management review.

Take active part in the green transition of the owned and operated fleet

Identify, plan and execute improvement projects in the organization

Shall support and comply with company policies and procedure for Occupational Health and Safety, Environmental and Quality Management System as required by ISO 9001,14001 & 45001

