Bunker Supply Continues at Italian Ports Despite Quarantine: Shipowner

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker purchases are still possible in Italy. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supply is continuing at Italian ports despite the quarantine imposed because of the COVID-19 virus outbreak, according to a shipowner in the region.

"It's all normal for the time being," the shipowner said by email Tuesday.

Italy extended emergency virus containment measures to the entire country this week, with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conti ordering people to stay at home and seek permission for essential travel, but the country's ports have continued to operate.

While bunker supply remains possible, it's likely that not all traders will be able to give indications for Italian ports during the quarantine period.

That said, the quarantine situation is also likely to be causing reduced demand with vessels avoiding the country where convenient.