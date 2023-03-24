EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Harvest Energy Marine Seeks Marine Operator in Belgium
Friday March 24, 2023
The role is based in Harvest Energy's Brasschaat office. Image Credit: Harvest Energy Marine
Physical supplier Harvest Energy Marine is seeking to hire a marine operator in Brasschaat, Belgium.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in a similar role, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Delivery Planning, manage supply and demand and timely schedule loads and deliveries from suppliers / terminals
- Manage operational functions of vessel operations for oil products, including vessel vetting, and planning among other members of the team
- Liaising with and building relations with service providers
- Close communications with traders on planning for movements of product
- Maintain good relations with customers, Ship's managers and Port authorities / Customs authorities / Coast Guard
- Making sure safety procedures and Marine Protocols are followed
- Administering Quality/Quantity/loss control processes
- Monitoring and improving performance of vessel operations
- Contributing to actively improving our operations in close cooperation with the trading team
- Assisting the commercial team with administration (confirmations and invoicing details)
- Managing Inventory/control stock movements
- Optimisation of supply chain related OPEX costs
- Liaison with internal credit, compliance, Finance and back office teams
For more information, click here.