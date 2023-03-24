BUNKER JOBS: Harvest Energy Marine Seeks Marine Operator in Belgium

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Harvest Energy's Brasschaat office. Image Credit: Harvest Energy Marine

Physical supplier Harvest Energy Marine is seeking to hire a marine operator in Brasschaat, Belgium.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in a similar role, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Delivery Planning, manage supply and demand and timely schedule loads and deliveries from suppliers / terminals

Manage operational functions of vessel operations for oil products, including vessel vetting, and planning among other members of the team

Liaising with and building relations with service providers

Close communications with traders on planning for movements of product

Maintain good relations with customers, Ship's managers and Port authorities / Customs authorities / Coast Guard

Making sure safety procedures and Marine Protocols are followed

Administering Quality/Quantity/loss control processes

Monitoring and improving performance of vessel operations

Contributing to actively improving our operations in close cooperation with the trading team

Assisting the commercial team with administration (confirmations and invoicing details)

Managing Inventory/control stock movements

Optimisation of supply chain related OPEX costs

Liaison with internal credit, compliance, Finance and back office teams

