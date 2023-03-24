BUNKER JOBS: Harvest Energy Marine Seeks Marine Operator in Belgium

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday March 24, 2023

Physical supplier Harvest Energy Marine is seeking to hire a marine operator in Brasschaat, Belgium.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in a similar role, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Delivery Planning, manage supply and demand and timely schedule loads and deliveries from suppliers / terminals
  • Manage operational functions of vessel operations for oil products, including vessel vetting, and planning among other members of the team
  • Liaising with and building relations with service providers
  • Close communications with traders on planning for movements of product
  • Maintain good relations with customers, Ship's managers and Port authorities / Customs authorities / Coast Guard
  • Making sure safety procedures and Marine Protocols are followed
  • Administering Quality/Quantity/loss control processes
  • Monitoring and improving performance of vessel operations
  • Contributing to actively improving our operations in close cooperation with the trading team
  • Assisting the commercial team with administration (confirmations and invoicing details)
  • Managing Inventory/control stock movements
  • Optimisation of supply chain related OPEX costs
  • Liaison with internal credit, compliance, Finance and back office teams

