Monjasa Appoints Legal Expert as Chief Financial Officer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Knudsen first joined the firm in 2013 as legal counsel. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has appointed Rasmus Ravnholdt Knudsen as its new group chief financial officer.

Knudsen has been group vice president since 2019, and took on the new role from January 1, Monjasa said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. He first joined the firm in 2013 as legal counsel.

"The role as Group CFO requires a deep understanding of Monjasa's business and industry complexities arising from Monjasa's global maritime operations," the company said in the statement.

"Rasmus Ravnholdt Knudsen will be overseeing key corporate functions such as financial reporting, treasury, trade finance and business intelligence.

"In addition, considering Rasmus' background in law, he will continue to hold responsibility of Monjasa's legal department."