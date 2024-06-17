XPower Trading Hires Two Staff Members in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's new global procurement trader previously worked for KPI OceanConnect from August 2021 to this month. Image Credit: Sophus Linnet Raarup / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm XPower Trading has added two new staff members to its team in Copenhagen.

The company has hired Sophus Linnet Raarup as global procurement trader and Malene Pedersen as business controller, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Raarup previously worked for KPI OceanConnect from August 2021 to this month.

Pedersen had been a business controller for Veo Technologies from March 2022 to this month. She had earlier worked for Monjasa from 2013 to 2022.

"We are thrilled to have integrated two dynamic, proficient, and vibrant individuals into our team," Kristian Fulling, head of bunkers at XPower Trading, said in the post.

"Their background in high-performance environments aligns seamlessly with our organizational objectives and culture."