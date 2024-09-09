Stolt Tankers Hires Bunker Coordinator in Netherlands

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Van der Brugge previously worked for Cockett Group from October 2017 to this month. Image Credit: Gordon van der Brugge / LinkedIn

Shipping firm Stolt Tankers has hired a new bunker coordinator in the Netherlands.

Gordon van der Brugge has joined Stolt Tankers as its bunker coordinator in Rotterdam as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Van der Brugge previously worked for Cockett Group from October 2017 to this month, serving most recently as supply team leader in Rotterdam.

He had earlier worked for Flinter Shipping from 2009 to 2017 and for ABC Bunkeroils from 2001 to 2009.

"I'm proud to announce that I've started a new role as Bunker Coordinator at Stolt Tankers," Van der Brugge said in the post.

"Looking forward to this new chapter and the opportunities it brings."