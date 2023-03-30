Samskip Unveils Novel Marine Carbon Capture System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 'Carbon Capture and Utilization system' captures 30% of the CO2 emissions generated from the vessel. Image Credit: Samskip

Rotterdam-headquartered Samskip has provided details of an innovative new carbon capture system for its vessels.

The shipowner says the 'Carbon Capture and Utilization system' captures 30% of the CO2 emissions generated from the vessel and stores it in portable batteries.

"These batteries can then be delivered to businesses that utilize CO2 such as agricultural clients and greenhouses who currently use gas powered machinery to create CO2 needed to stimulate growth of their products," Samskip explains.

"The captured CO2 can then immediately be used bypassing the need for the gas-powered machinery in turn reducing the use of natural gas."

Samskip says it recently installed the first such system on one of its shortsea vessels.

“The Carbon Capture and Utilization system is one of many Samskip initiatives and is also an important step towards reaching our sustainability targets outlined in our latest sustainability report while we demonstrate our commitment to the Science Based Target initiative with Samskip’s target of reaching Net-Zero by 2040." said Erik Hofmeester, Head of Fleet Management.

"We are very excited to launch our first vessel using the CCU system to reduce our emissions, store and utilize the captured CO2 to support other businesses to reduce their use of natural gas. This is the definition of sustainability!”

With limited options for the existing fleet to achieve zero CO2 emissions without substantial retrofits, interest in marine carbon capture solutions in growing.