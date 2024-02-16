Oilmar Appoints Senior Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Janho has worked for Oilmar since November 2020. Image Credit: Fadi Janho / LinkedIn

Shipping and marine fuels firm Oilmar Shipping and Chartering DMCC has appointed a new senior trader in Dubai.

Fadi Janho has been appointed senior trader for Oilmar in Dubai as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Janho has worked for Oilmar since November 2020. He had earlier worked as a bunker trader for The Hawks in the Maldives from November 2019 to November 2020, and for Monjasa from July to September 2019.

Oilmar has expanded its presence in the bunker industry significantly over the past two years, and in August 2023 launched a bunker trading and broking operation in the Americas.