BUNKER JOBS: Agunsa Europe Seeks Bunker Trader in Barcelona

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday October 2, 2024

Maritime services company Agunsa Europe is seeking to hire a new bunker trader in Barcelona.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of relevant experience and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. The role is based in Barcelona, but this may be negotiable.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Management of back-to-back fuel and lubricant trading operations.
  • Development of credit lines with new physical suppliers.
  • Development of a client portfolio.
  • Administrative management of orders and follow-up of collections.
  • Maintaining records of trading activities in internal systems.
  • Efficient control and monitoring of operations.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
