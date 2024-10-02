EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Agunsa Europe Seeks Bunker Trader in Barcelona
Wednesday October 2, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of relevant experience and fluent English. Image Credit: Agunsa
Maritime services company Agunsa Europe is seeking to hire a new bunker trader in Barcelona.
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of relevant experience and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. The role is based in Barcelona, but this may be negotiable.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Management of back-to-back fuel and lubricant trading operations.
- Development of credit lines with new physical suppliers.
- Development of a client portfolio.
- Administrative management of orders and follow-up of collections.
- Maintaining records of trading activities in internal systems.
- Efficient control and monitoring of operations.
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.