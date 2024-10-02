BUNKER JOBS: Agunsa Europe Seeks Bunker Trader in Barcelona

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of relevant experience and fluent English. Image Credit: Agunsa

Maritime services company Agunsa Europe is seeking to hire a new bunker trader in Barcelona.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of relevant experience and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. The role is based in Barcelona, but this may be negotiable.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Management of back-to-back fuel and lubricant trading operations.

Development of credit lines with new physical suppliers.

Development of a client portfolio.

Administrative management of orders and follow-up of collections.

Maintaining records of trading activities in internal systems.

Efficient control and monitoring of operations.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.