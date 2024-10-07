Peninsula Expands Physical Supply in UAE

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Abu Dhabi: part of Middle East footprint. File Image / Pixabay.

Global marine fuel supplier and trader Peninsula has added two ports in the United Arab Emirates as supply points.

The company can offer physical supply of bunkers at Abu Dhabi and Jebel-Ali, it said in a statement.

"Expansion into Abu Dhabi and Jebel-Ali is a progressive step for Peninsula as we continue to grow our Middle East footprint," said Peninsula's chief executive John Bassadone.

Peninsula already has a presence in the region at its Fujairah hub and with additiional supply options in Dubai anchorage, Dubai Harbour, Sharjah Port and Khor Fakkan.

Global head of supply & trading at the company, Alex Lyra, added that Peninsula has "secured a strong flow of business at the new ports".

Last week, the company announced its intention to charter three bunker tankers with methanol fuel delivery capacity.