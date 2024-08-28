Abandoned Greek Tanker in Red Sea 'Leaking Oil': US

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Greek-flagged tanker Sounion came under attack three times on the morning of August 21. Image Credit: UKMTO

The tanker left adrift and on fire in the Red Sea after repeated Houthi attacks last week now appears to be leaking oil, according to the US government.

The tanker is carrying about 1 million bl of crude oil, news agency Reuters reported, citing comments from the Pentagon.

The Greek-flagged tanker Sounion came under attack three times on the morning of August 21, before being left at anchor and having its crew evacuated the next day.

If the tanker were to release its entire cargo, it would be among the largest oil spills in history.

A spill of that size might also threaten operations at water desalinisation plants on the west coast of Saudi Arabia, a key consumer of fuel oil in the region.