ElbOil Senior Bunker Trader Steps Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is based in Hamburg. File Image / Pixabay

A senior bunker trader at marine fuel trading firm ElbOil has stepped down from the company.

Simon Kelly, a senior bunker trader for Elboil in Hamburg, has left the company as of this month and is now on garden leave, he said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

"Just starting my 'garden leave' and looking forward to spending some time at home with family and friends," Kelly said in the post.

"I plan to put the phone aside for a while but I am sure it won't be long before I will embark on the next chapter."

Hamburg-based ElbOil is involved in marine fuels trading and broking worldwide, with a particular focus on Europe, according to its website. The company has offices in Hamburg, Zug, London and Singapore.