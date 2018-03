Dutch-Built Bunker Tanker for Sale

Tarco Sea (image credit/Swets S & T)

Dutch company Swets Shiping & Trading is selliing a deadweight tonne bunker tanker.

The vessel, which is called Tarco Sea, was built in 1971 in the Netherlands.

It is double-hulled and double-bottomed.

The purchase price is given as EUR 350,000 ($430,000).

