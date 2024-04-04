BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Managing Director in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least six years of experience in bunker trading. Image Credit: Faststream Recruitment Group

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a managing director or senior bunker trader in Greece.

Recruitment company Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with at least six years of experience in bunker trading and an established network within the Greek maritime community.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Leadership: Provide visionary leadership to a team, driving business strategies, and ensuring the successful establishment of the new office.

Bunker Trading: Lead and execute bunker trading activities, leveraging your expertise to develop strong relationships with clients, suppliers, and partners.

Market Analysis: Stay abreast of market trends, regulations, and competitors to inform strategic decisions and optimize trading activities.

Team Management: Build and manage a high-performing team, fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment.

Risk Management: Implement effective risk management strategies to mitigate market and operational risks associated with bunker trading.

Compliance: Ensure compliance with industry regulations, company policies, and ethical standards.

Business Development: Identify and pursue new business opportunities, expanding the company's footprint in the Greek / Mediterranean market.

For more information, click here.