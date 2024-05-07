IKEA Opts for Hapag-Lloyd's Ship Green Biofuel Product

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hapag-Lloyd: biofuel. File Image / Pixabay.

German box ship operator Hapag-Lloyd and Swedish furniture group IKEA have agreed to ship the latter's goods using the former's 'Ship Green 100' biofuel offering.

Based on biofuel, the Ship Green product allows customers to select a 100%, 50% or 25% CO2e emission avoidance. Ship Green was launched by the operator last year.

According to the agreement, from March to February next year IKEA Supply Chain Operations will use biofuel that relies on waste- and residue-based biofuel instead of conventional fuel oil, a Hapag-Lloyd statement said.

IKEA can expect to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by around 100,000 metric tonnes via the agreement, the statement added.