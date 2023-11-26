Cargo Ship Sinks in Aegean Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A cargo ship has sunk in the Aegean Sea, with 13 of its crew reported missing and a search and rescue operation under way.

The Comoros-flagged 6,300 DWT vessel Raptor reported a mechanical failure and issued a distress call off the coast of Lesbos early on Sunday, news agency Reuters reported, citing comments from the Greek coast guard.

The ship had been carrying a cargo of salt from El Dekheila in Egypt to Istanbul.

The coast guard has airlifted one crew member to hospital, but 13 others remain unaccounted for, according to the report.

The crew includes Egyptians, Syrians and Indians.

The Raptor was built in 1984, according to shipping intelligence service VesselsValue.