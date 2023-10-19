MSC Cruises Signs LNG Bunkering Contract With Shell Western LNG

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The first bunkering under the deal recently took place in Rotterdam. Image Credit: MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises has signed an LNG bunkering contract with Shell Western LNG.

The companies have signed a deal to provide the LNG bunkers for MSC's new flagship the MSC Euribia, MSC Cruises said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The first bunkering under the deal recently took place in Rotterdam.

"LNG is an important step forward in our ambition to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050," Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman at MSC Cruises, said in the post.

"The fuel is one in transition and poised to make way for carbon-neutral bio-LNG and eventually synthetic LNG that will we look forward to using as and when they become available at scale as part of our longer-term decarbonisation journey."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.