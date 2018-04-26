Rotterdam: STS LNG Bunkering Starts from June

Rootterdam port moving ahead with LNG bunkering (file image/pixabay)

By far the most common form of ship refuelling, ship-to-ship (STS) transfers, will take place at Rotterdam from June.

Hardly earth shattering news only the difference will be that the transfer will be of liquified natural gas (LNG) not conventional, oil-derived bunker fuel.

"A lot milestones will follow," the port's senior safety adviser Cees Boon was quoted as saying by Reuters.

It is expected that short-haul sea vessels will be the first to undergo LNG bunkering through STS operations followed by LNG-fuelled cruise ships in November and then larger deep-sea vessels by the end of 2019, according to Boon.

To date, while LNG bunkering has been happening in Rotterdam, the mode of transfer has been shoreside, from truck-to-ship.