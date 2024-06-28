Malik Energy Hires Group Financial Controller

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mathias Mark Jørgensen has joined the company as its group financial controller as of this month. Image Credit: Malik Energy

Marine fuel supplier Malik Energy has hired a group financial controller.

Mathias Mark Jørgensen has joined the company as its group financial controller as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

"He brings a great amount of experience from the auditing industry to our accounting team," the company said in the post.

"With an impressive 8.5-year background, Mathias has expertly handled auditing, accounting, consulting, taxes, VAT, and more for SMEs across various industries."

Aalborg-based Malik Energy is involved in physical supply by barge, truck and ex-pipe at ports across Denmark. The firm has a staff of seven in its sales team, according to the company's website.