Arkas Bunkering Reports Jump in 2017 Bunker Sales

Arkas Bunkering said sales volumes for 2017 rose 37% year on year. Image Credit: Arkas Bunkering

Arkas Bunkering (Arkas) today was the latest Turkish physical supplier to report a significant jump in bunker sales volumes.

For the 2017 calendar year the supplier reported total sales of 875,000 tons, an increase over 2016 of 37%, with bunkers supplied to one out of every three vessels in Turkey.

Arkas also noted last year it also added two vessels to bring its total fleet to seven.

As Ship & Bunker reported last March, the addition of M/T Alacati and M/T Bayrakli boosted Arkas' total capacity to 18,888 DWT.

"Arkas Bunkering, in addition to Solventas Terminal in Kocaeli, serves from a second terminal in Eregli, located at the opposite side of the Marmara Sea, ensuring fast bunkering operations and product variety," the company said.

Arkas follows fellow Turkish players Energy Petrol and CYE Petrol, who last month also announced improved sales.