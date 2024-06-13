Fire Breaks Out on Ship After New Attack in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship came under attack about 98 nautical miles east of Aden at 10 AM UTC on Thursday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on a commercial ship has been reported in the Gulf of Aden, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The ship came under attack about 98 nautical miles east of Aden at 10 AM UTC on Thursday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The company security officer reports the merchant vessel has been hit by two unknown projectiles, which has resulted in a fire onboard," the agency said.

"Authorities are investigating."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past seven months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.