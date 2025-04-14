Turkey's Asmira Group Adds Tanker to Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has added the tanker Kumbor to its fleet and will deploy it in Izmir. Image Credit: Asmira Group

Turkish bunker supplier Asmira Group has added a tanker to its fleet of delivery vessels.

The company has added the tanker Kumbor to its fleet and will deploy it in Izmir, the firm said in a Linkedin post last week.

"As the largest bunker operations in the Aegean Region, we are adding the new sea tanker Kumbor to our fleet," the company said in the post.

"All preparations completed and sets off for Izmir tomorrow."

Izmir-based Asmira Group was founded in 1977 and has physical bunker supply operations by barge and truck at 22 ports from Gemlik to Alanya, according to the company's website.