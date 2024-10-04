Osprey Energy Hires Back-Office Support in Netherlands

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sabrina Brito joined the company as back-office support in Rotterdam as of August. Image Credit: Osprey Energy

Marine fuels firm Osprey Energy has hired a new back-office support worker in the Netherlands.

Sabrina Brito joined the company as back-office support in Rotterdam as of August, Osprey Energy said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Brito was previously a virtual assistant for DoFollow.Com from August 2023 to March of this year.

"We are happy to welcome Sabrina Brito to Osprey Energy, where she will be providing back-office support ensuring everything is sailing smoothly in the organisation," the company said in the LinkedIn post.

"With her expertise in client services and management, she will be a great support for our team and clients."