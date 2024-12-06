BUNKER JOBS: Kuehne+Nagel Seeks Global Sea Logistics Pricing Analyst in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday December 6, 2024

Logistics firm Kuehne+Nagel is seeking to hire a global sea logistics pricing analyst in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of relevant experience and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Ensure Global Pricing Process execution and adherence
  • Analysis of assigned RFQ and flag special requirements
  • Actively execute the launch of directly controlled RFQ's
  • Take full accountability for the RFQs completion assigned
  • Run data quality analyses on the information received before final submission
  • Formulate timely and accurate responses to Global RFQs
  • Care taking of bunker formulas and rate adjustments (index)
  • Ensure accuracy and completeness of Statistics for assigned area of responsibility
  • Ensure completeness and accuracy of TQT / SeaTender database elements

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com