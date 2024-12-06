BUNKER JOBS: Kuehne+Nagel Seeks Global Sea Logistics Pricing Analyst in Greece

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of relevant experience and fluent English. Image Credit: Kuehne+Nagel

Logistics firm Kuehne+Nagel is seeking to hire a global sea logistics pricing analyst in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of relevant experience and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Ensure Global Pricing Process execution and adherence

Analysis of assigned RFQ and flag special requirements

Actively execute the launch of directly controlled RFQ's

Take full accountability for the RFQs completion assigned

Run data quality analyses on the information received before final submission

Formulate timely and accurate responses to Global RFQs

Care taking of bunker formulas and rate adjustments (index)

Ensure accuracy and completeness of Statistics for assigned area of responsibility

Ensure completeness and accuracy of TQT / SeaTender database elements

