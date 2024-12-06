EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Kuehne+Nagel Seeks Global Sea Logistics Pricing Analyst in Greece
Friday December 6, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of relevant experience and fluent English. Image Credit: Kuehne+Nagel
Logistics firm Kuehne+Nagel is seeking to hire a global sea logistics pricing analyst in Athens.
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of relevant experience and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Ensure Global Pricing Process execution and adherence
- Analysis of assigned RFQ and flag special requirements
- Actively execute the launch of directly controlled RFQ's
- Take full accountability for the RFQs completion assigned
- Run data quality analyses on the information received before final submission
- Formulate timely and accurate responses to Global RFQs
- Care taking of bunker formulas and rate adjustments (index)
- Ensure accuracy and completeness of Statistics for assigned area of responsibility
- Ensure completeness and accuracy of TQT / SeaTender database elements
