BUNKER JOBS: ABS Seeks Digital Solutions Account Manager in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Piraeus office. Image Credit: ABS

Classification society ABS is seeking to hire a digital solutions account manager in Greece.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience and preferably an engineering or other technical degree, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Relationship development and management with key individuals and decision makers at assigned clients

Focal point for all technology planning and delivery services

Oversees the creation, alignment and ongoing management of strategies and project implementation

Establishes and maintains the primary contact between ABS Digital Solutions and assigned clients

Understands client processes

Establishes business cases for products and services not currently being utilized

Acts as liaison for the client with all departments within the Digital Solutions organization.

Performs on-site client visits as necessary

Collaborates with consulting staff working assigned client projects

Generates Sales, Consulting and Class leads

Oversees the Accounts Receivable process for Digital Solutions clients

Facilitates interactions with the customer success team monitoring issues and enhancement requests

Aligns Product Management priorities with client priorities

Monitors customer satisfaction and engages the CSE team where needed

Manages the expectations of each assigned client

Communicates project status and issues to Global Account Management Director

Monitors client support issues

Participates in client committees and user conferences as directed

Utilizes existing software and services for handling of Client Relationship Management (CRM)

Creates and submits timely and accurate reports (expense) related to client activities

Provides support to consulting, development and sales groups as requested

For more information, click here.