BUNKER JOBS: ABS Seeks Digital Solutions Account Manager in Greece
Wednesday October 19, 2022
The role is based in the company's Piraeus office. Image Credit: ABS
Classification society ABS is seeking to hire a digital solutions account manager in Greece.
The firm is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience and preferably an engineering or other technical degree, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Relationship development and management with key individuals and decision makers at assigned clients
- Focal point for all technology planning and delivery services
- Oversees the creation, alignment and ongoing management of strategies and project implementation
- Establishes and maintains the primary contact between ABS Digital Solutions and assigned clients
- Understands client processes
- Establishes business cases for products and services not currently being utilized
Acts as liaison for the client with all departments within the Digital Solutions organization.
Performs on-site client visits as necessary
- Collaborates with consulting staff working assigned client projects
- Generates Sales, Consulting and Class leads
- Oversees the Accounts Receivable process for Digital Solutions clients
- Facilitates interactions with the customer success team monitoring issues and enhancement requests
- Aligns Product Management priorities with client priorities
- Monitors customer satisfaction and engages the CSE team where needed
- Manages the expectations of each assigned client
- Communicates project status and issues to Global Account Management Director
- Monitors client support issues
- Participates in client committees and user conferences as directed
- Utilizes existing software and services for handling of Client Relationship Management (CRM)
- Creates and submits timely and accurate reports (expense) related to client activities
- Provides support to consulting, development and sales groups as requested
For more information, click here.