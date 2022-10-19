BUNKER JOBS: ABS Seeks Digital Solutions Account Manager in Greece

Wednesday October 19, 2022

Classification society ABS is seeking to hire a digital solutions account manager in Greece.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience and preferably an engineering or other technical degree, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Relationship development and management with key individuals and decision makers at assigned clients
  • Focal point for all technology planning and delivery services
  • Oversees the creation, alignment and ongoing management of strategies and project implementation
  • Establishes and maintains the primary contact between ABS Digital Solutions and assigned clients
  • Understands client processes
  • Establishes business cases for products and services not currently being utilized
  • Acts as liaison for the client with all departments within the Digital Solutions organization.
    Performs on-site client visits as necessary
  • Collaborates with consulting staff working assigned client projects
  • Generates Sales, Consulting and Class leads
  • Oversees the Accounts Receivable process for Digital Solutions clients
  • Facilitates interactions with the customer success team monitoring issues and enhancement requests
  • Aligns Product Management priorities with client priorities
  • Monitors customer satisfaction and engages the CSE team where needed
  • Manages the expectations of each assigned client
  • Communicates project status and issues to Global Account Management Director
  • Monitors client support issues
  • Participates in client committees and user conferences as directed
  • Utilizes existing software and services for handling of Client Relationship Management (CRM)
  • Creates and submits timely and accurate reports (expense) related to client activities
  • Provides support to consulting, development and sales groups as requested

For more information, click here.

