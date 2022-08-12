UECC Takes on Biofuel-Powered Towage Service From Svitzer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal will cut UECC's seaborne Scope 3 emissions by almost 25%. Image Credit: Svitzer

Shipping firm UECC has signed up for a towage service from AP Moller-Maersk subsidiary Svitzer with the tugboats running on biofuel bunker blends.

The two companies have signed a three-year contract for biofuels to be used on Svitzer tugboats performing towage operations for UECC vessels at Scandinavian ports, UECC said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The deal will cut UECC's seaborne Scope 3 emissions by almost 25%.

UECC itself has been using biofuels aboard its pure car and truck carrier Autosky for the past two years. The firm was also an early adopter of LNG as an alternative bunker fuel.

"With this agreement, UECC once again positions itself in front of the market, demonstrating that decarbonisation projects are scalable and available," Daniel Gent, energy and sustainability manager at UECC, said in the statement.

"This project aligns with our own supplier policy, which looks to holistically reduce the environmental impact of our business operation, far beyond regulatory requirements.

"UECC is demonstrating our willingness to 'walk the talk' and we once again call on our customers to join us as decarbonisation partners."