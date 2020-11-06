BUNKER JOBS: BunkerMetric Seeks Maritime Data Scientist

The firm is seeking a data scientist. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel technology company BunkerMetric is seeking a maritime data scientist to join its team, according to a job posting published this week.

The firm is looking for candidates with between one and three years of experience to develop new products from its head office in Lyngby, Denmark, according to the posting.

Requirements for the role include the following:

1+ years' work-experience as Data scientist

Education and experience with algorithms, computational complexity, statistics, and ML/AI techniques

Education and experience with statistics, such as distributions, statistical testing, and confidence intervals

Proven experience in statistical data mining techniques

Good understanding of computational complexity

Familiarity in working with data visualization tools

Advanced programming skills in Python and/or R skills, as well as in one or more strictly type-safe programming languages, such as C++, JAVA, C#.Net

Experience with data wrangling on large datasets (SQL/NoSQL)

Geospatial/temporal data knowledge is welcome

Good communication skills in English

Danish / EU work permit

To view the posting in full, click here.