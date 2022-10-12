UAE: Offshore Supply Vessel in Bunkering Switch

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dubai: offshore to bunkering. File Image / Pixabay.

Offshore and supply vessel operator Stanford Marine has sold one of its vessels to Ashraf Al Sharif Trading.

The move will see the anchor-handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel leave the offshore supply sector to be repurposed for bunkering operations, according to maritime news provider Tradewinds.

Both companies are based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

As well as AHTS vessels, Stanford Marine's fleet includes platform supply vessels, workboats and crew boats.

The Alshareef group, of which Ashraf Al Sharif Trading is part, trades in oil and gas and refined products including gas oil and low sulfur diesel gas oil, according to its website.