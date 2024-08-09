Gasum Bunkers Equinor Ship With Bio-LNG at Dusavik

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company will continue to supply the Island Crusader with two to three 22 mt truckloads of bio-LNG every other week. Image Credit: Gasum

Gas company Gasum has signed a deal with energy producer Equinor with a series of bio-LNG stems.

The firm made its first delivery under the deal at the Port of Dusavik in mid-July, supplying Equinor's chartered platform supply vessel Island Crusader by truck, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The company will continue to supply the Island Crusader with two to three 22 mt truckloads of bio-LNG every other week.

"Gasum is dedicated to procuring more renewable gas to satisfy the increasing demand for sustainable energy," the company said in the statement.

"Gasum's goal is to offer 7 TWh of renewable gas to its customers yearly by 2027, including biomethane and e-methane.

"A large portion of this volume relies on establishing long-term partnerships with trusted and certified biogas producers throughout Europe.

"Achieving this goal would mean combined carbon dioxide reduction of 1.8 million tons per year for Gasum's customers."