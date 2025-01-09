Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 1

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday January 9, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 2 2025 – January 8, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
05-01-2025     Sirius     SMALL TANKER     01-06-1982     Broring Oil Transport    
05-01-2025     Lill     GEN CARGO     01-01-1985     Rolf Wagle    
04-01-2025     Tai Fu No 3     REEFER     28-04-1980     Sun Victory Shipping SA    
04-01-2025     Ark Progress     SMALL TANKER     26-06-1995     Integrity Ships    
03-01-2025     Diamond Arrow     GEN CARGO     01-09-1982     Global Management & Trading    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

