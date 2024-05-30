Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 21

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 23 – May 29, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
27-05-2024     Stream     REEFER     01-05-1992     Undisclosed    
27-05-2024     Skymoon King     MPP     01-10-1988     Happy Ship Group    
27-05-2024     Ocean Valiant     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     30-09-1988     Diamond Offshore    
27-05-2024     Andhika Nareswari     PANAMAX BULKER     21-05-1996     Andhika Lines    

