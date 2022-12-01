Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 47

Thursday December 1, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  November 24 – November 30, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
27-11-2022     Vivia     SMALL TANKER     01-12-1994     Libra Seaways    
25-11-2022     Okra 1     CAPESIZE     30-11-1999     Korea Line Corp    
25-11-2022     Berge Apo     CAPESIZE     04-12-2000     Berge Bulk    
25-11-2022     Tampen     PSV     13-09-2002     Prince Marine Transport Services    
25-11-2022     Eider     HANDY BULKER     08-04-2010     HS Schiffahrts KG    

