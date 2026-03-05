Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 9

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 5, 2026

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 26 – March 4, 2026

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
3/2/2026     Felicita     HANDY TANKER     Jun 2000     Vast Marine    
2/28/2026     Ghada A     GEN CARGO     Jun 1972     Ammoun Shipping    
2/28/2026     UST Orda     GEN CARGO     Jun 1977     Angara Denizcilik ve Ticaret    
2/28/2026     AF Francesca     CRUISEFERRY     Jun 1979     Adria Ferries    

 

