Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 9

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 3, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 24 – March 2, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
01-03-2022     Aquanus     AFRAMAX     26-10-2006     Buana Lintas Lautan    
28-02-2022     Ocean Force     HEAVY LIFT     02-06-1983     Primeshipping International    
27-02-2022     Distya Pushti     HANDY TANKER     30-11-1998     Elektrans Shipping Pvt Ltd    
27-02-2022     Star     HANDY TANKER     22-10-2002     IMS SA    
27-02-2022     Winsome     AFRAMAX     13-03-2000     Lynx Marine LLC    
26-02-2022     Piri Reis Universitesi     FERRY     01-01-1983     Piri Reis Universitesi    
25-02-2022     Harmony     HANDY TANKER     15-06-1999     Seven Islands Shipping    

