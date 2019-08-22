Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 32

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday August 22, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 15 – August 21, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
21-08-2019     Amr R     MPP     30-11-1977     Romalex Marine    
21-08-2019     Hyundai 423     PIPE LAYER     01-04-1974     Hyundai Heavy Ind    
19-08-2019     Conkouati     FPSO TANKER     01-01-1973     Perenco SA    
19-08-2019     Seacor Vanguard     AHTS     12-06-1998     SEACOR Marine Holdings    
19-08-2019     Fateh 1     SMALL TANKER     01-09-1980     Unknown UAE    
17-08-2019     HTK Hope     HANDY BULKER     13-08-1984     HTK Shipping & Import Export    
17-08-2019     Jupiter     HANDY BULKER     01-10-1996     Glory Ship Management Pte    
16-08-2019     Red Sea Diamond     AHTS     19-10-1979     Red Sea International    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

