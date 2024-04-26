Bunker One Completes 100th Delivery in New São Marcos Bay Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker One said at the time the operation was launched that it would boost its operations in Brazil by 30%. File Image / Pixabay

Global physical supplier Bunker One has completed its 100th delivery in its São Marcos Bay supply operation launched in Brazil last year.

The firm's strategic partnership with producer Acelen to supply bunkers at anchorage off the Port of Itaqui has supplied 100 large freighters and oil tankers since its launch in September, Cristiano da Costa, vice president at Acelen, said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Bunker One said at the time the operation was launched that it would boost its operations in Brazil by 30%.

"I am celebrating this important milestone for the state's economy because our fuel supply increasingly enables new ships to plan strategic stops at the port complex for refueling," Da Costa said in the post.

"As Brazil's leading bunker manufacturing refinery, we are committed to ensuring a steady fuel supply and significant growth.

"Our energy is dedicated to transforming the energy sector and ensuring new business opportunities."