Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 52

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday December 25, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  December 18 – December 25, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
20-12-2025     Rui Tiger     PANAMAX BULKER     Jan 1995     Xiamen Xinjunhai Marine Management    
20-12-2025     Chang Ming Yang     POST PANAMAX BULKER     Mar 1993     Tianjin Chang Ming Shipping    
20-12-2025     Gold Origin     GEN CARGO     Jul 2005     Shandong Derong Shipping    

 

