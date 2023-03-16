Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 10

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 16, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 9 – March 15, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
12-03-2023     Levant Horizon     MPP     01-12-1996     Levant Marine Group    
12-03-2023     Huang Shan     CAPESIZE     01-08-2003     Sincere Navigation Corp    
12-03-2023     Xin Rui     REEFER     14-08-1992     Fengrun Shipping    
12-03-2023     Pagas     HANDY TANKER     22-03-1991     Penta Ocean Ship Management    
12-03-2023     Grace Energy     LARGE LNG     29-08-1989     Sinokor    
10-03-2023     SSL Kutch     HANDY CONTAINER     31-03-1998     Orient Express Lines Inc    
10-03-2023     Man Jiang Hai     SMALL HANDY     01-01-1995     Pan Flying Shipping    
09-03-2023     Harald Blatand     ROPAX FERRY     23-03-1982     Thea K Aps    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

