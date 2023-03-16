Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 10
Thursday March 16, 2023
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales March 9 – March 15, 2023
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|12-03-2023
|Levant Horizon
|MPP
|01-12-1996
|Levant Marine Group
|12-03-2023
|Huang Shan
|CAPESIZE
|01-08-2003
|Sincere Navigation Corp
|12-03-2023
|Xin Rui
|REEFER
|14-08-1992
|Fengrun Shipping
|12-03-2023
|Pagas
|HANDY TANKER
|22-03-1991
|Penta Ocean Ship Management
|12-03-2023
|Grace Energy
|LARGE LNG
|29-08-1989
|Sinokor
|10-03-2023
|SSL Kutch
|HANDY CONTAINER
|31-03-1998
|Orient Express Lines Inc
|10-03-2023
|Man Jiang Hai
|SMALL HANDY
|01-01-1995
|Pan Flying Shipping
|09-03-2023
|Harald Blatand
|ROPAX FERRY
|23-03-1982
|Thea K Aps