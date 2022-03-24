Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 12

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 24, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 17 – March 23, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
23-03-2022     SCF Ural     SUEZMAX     07-11-2002     Sovcomflot    
21-03-2022     Admarine 100     HANDY TANKER FSO     07-07-1992     ADES International    
20-03-2022     Ocean Mariner     REEFER     28-02-1983     Fuzhou Lucky-Ocean Shipping    
18-03-2022     Alabama Star     PANAMAX MT     30-06-2004     Maritime Investment Partners    
17-03-2022     Delphin     SMALL CRUISE     15-01-1975     Vishal Cruises Pvt Ltd    

