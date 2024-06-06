Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 22

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday June 6, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 30 – June 5, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
03-06-2024     Bella Fortuna     SMALL CRUISE     09-11-1982     Royal Marine Shipmanagement    
01-06-2024     Nezha     GEN CARGO     07-12-1973     Cedar Marine Services    
31-05-2024     Naga 2     FEEDER     06-12-1995     Undisclosed    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

