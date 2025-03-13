Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 10

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 13, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 6 – March 12, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
12-03-2025     Trader III     LARGE LNG     29-08-2002     Capital Gas    
07-03-2025     Hesen M     MPP     04-04-1986     Cedar Marine Services    
07-03-2025     Sea Wise     HANDY BULKER     25-07-1995     Zhangjiagang Oceanicwit Shipping    
07-03-2025     Socol 9     MPP     01-01-1989     Navis Shipping    
07-03-2025     Socol 10     MPP     29-10-1988     Navis Shipping    

 

