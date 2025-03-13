Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 10
Thursday March 13, 2025
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales March 6 – March 12, 2025
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|12-03-2025
|Trader III
|LARGE LNG
|29-08-2002
|Capital Gas
|07-03-2025
|Hesen M
|MPP
|04-04-1986
|Cedar Marine Services
|07-03-2025
|Sea Wise
|HANDY BULKER
|25-07-1995
|Zhangjiagang Oceanicwit Shipping
|07-03-2025
|Socol 9
|MPP
|01-01-1989
|Navis Shipping
|07-03-2025
|Socol 10
|MPP
|29-10-1988
|Navis Shipping