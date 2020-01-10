Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 1

by VesselsValue.com
Friday January 10, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 2 – January 8, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
08-01-2020     Safaniyah     VLCC     01-01-1997     Bahri    
08-01-2020     Hitra     SMALL TANKER     01-03-2009     Ares Ship Management    
07-01-2020     Sawasdee Laemchabang     HANDY CONTAINER     16-12-1994     Sinokor    
07-01-2020     Maharshi Dattatreya     MGC     01-09-1983     Varun Shipping    
07-01-2020     Tamgout     SMALL TANKER     16-01-1995     Nolis    
05-01-2020     Denas     SMALL TANKER     05-07-1980     Malih HKM    
03-01-2020     Karim     OCEAN GOING TUG     21-02-1975     Undisclosed    
03-01-2020     Sinokor Ulsan     RO-RO     03-09-1990     Sinokor    
03-01-2020     Berge Hua Shan     CAPESIZE     08-07-1993     Berge Bulk    
03-01-2020     Bank     CAPESIZE     01-10-1994     Lyra Trading    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

