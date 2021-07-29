Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 30

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 29, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 22 – July 28, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
27-07-2021     United Ocean 88     SMALL TANKER     17-07-1996     Billion Star Marine Services    
27-07-2021     Saltstraum     SMALL TANKER     01-01-1980     KD Bunker    
26-07-2021     Giat     SMALL HANDY     31-03-1975     Indobaruna Bulk Transport    
26-07-2021     Algoma Spirit     HANDY BULKER     17-10-1986     Algoma Central Corp    
23-07-2021     Brotojoyo     FPSO TANKER     15-12-1980     Buana Lintas Lautan    
23-07-2021     Saga Tide     HANDYMAX     01-09-1991     Saga Shipholding    
23-07-2021     Bull Sumbawa     HANDY TANKER     17-08-2001     Buana Lintas Lautan    
23-07-2021     Lila Dubai     AFRAMAX     11-02-2010     GMS    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com