Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 35

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday September 2, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 27 – September 1, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
31-08-2021     Aysenaz     SMALL TANKER     23-12-1993     Hicri Ercili    
31-08-2021     Golden Tulip     SMALL TANKER     01-07-1998     Seacon Shipping Group    
30-08-2021     Harin Navee 8     GEN CARGO     13-02-1987     Harinsuit Transport    
30-08-2021     Princess Ayana     MPP (HEAVY LIFT)     01-09-1991     Undisclosed    
29-08-2021     Chainavee Reefer     REEFER     17-05-1980     Chainavee Coldstorage    
27-08-2021     Jade     PANAMAX MT     08-03-2002     International Seaways    
27-08-2021     Sky Sino     HANDY TANKER     09-01-1998     Sky Sino Shipping    
26-08-2021     Aframax River     AFRAMAX     12-09-2002     Aframax River Marine    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com