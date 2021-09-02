Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 35
Thursday September 2, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales August 27 – September 1, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|31-08-2021
|Aysenaz
|SMALL TANKER
|23-12-1993
|Hicri Ercili
|31-08-2021
|Golden Tulip
|SMALL TANKER
|01-07-1998
|Seacon Shipping Group
|30-08-2021
|Harin Navee 8
|GEN CARGO
|13-02-1987
|Harinsuit Transport
|30-08-2021
|Princess Ayana
|MPP (HEAVY LIFT)
|01-09-1991
|Undisclosed
|29-08-2021
|Chainavee Reefer
|REEFER
|17-05-1980
|Chainavee Coldstorage
|27-08-2021
|Jade
|PANAMAX MT
|08-03-2002
|International Seaways
|27-08-2021
|Sky Sino
|HANDY TANKER
|09-01-1998
|Sky Sino Shipping
|26-08-2021
|Aframax River
|AFRAMAX
|12-09-2002
|Aframax River Marine