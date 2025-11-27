Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 48

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday November 27, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  November 20 – November 26, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
24-11-2025     DSM Norwich     HANDY BULKER     Mar 2004     Stemship Management    
24-11-2025     Chang Zhi     HANDY BULKER     Nov 1995     Bank of Communications Financial Leasing    
24-11-2025     Kohzan Maru     HANDY TANKER     Dec 2000     MOL    
23-11-2025     Victoria 3     HANDY BULKER     Feb 1996     China Government    
21-11-2025     Ark Prestige     SMALL TANKER     Jan 1996     Integrity Ships    

