Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 26

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 1, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 24 – June 30, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
29-06-2021     Thorn 1     REEFER     28-06-1991     Undisclosed    
25-06-2021     Bariq     PSV     01-09-1969     Undisclosed    
25-06-2021     Elena     MPP     20-02-1999     Skyline International Shipping    
25-06-2021     Tabernacle Prince     SMALL HANDY     18-10-1984     Ocean Ship Management    
25-06-2021     Wid A     SMALL TANKER     30-10-1989     White Coast Shipping    
24-06-2021     Aeolus     HANDY CONTAINER     25-01-1996     Undisclosed    
24-06-2021     Global M     VLCC FSO     01-01-1998     Sentek Marine and Trading    
24-06-2021     Oro Singa     AFRAMAX     18-05-1999     Selebes Sarana    
24-06-2021     St Pope John Paul II     FERRY     01-01-1984     2GO    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

