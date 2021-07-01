Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 26
Thursday July 1, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales June 24 – June 30, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|29-06-2021
|Thorn 1
|REEFER
|28-06-1991
|Undisclosed
|25-06-2021
|Bariq
|PSV
|01-09-1969
|Undisclosed
|25-06-2021
|Elena
|MPP
|20-02-1999
|Skyline International Shipping
|25-06-2021
|Tabernacle Prince
|SMALL HANDY
|18-10-1984
|Ocean Ship Management
|25-06-2021
|Wid A
|SMALL TANKER
|30-10-1989
|White Coast Shipping
|24-06-2021
|Aeolus
|HANDY CONTAINER
|25-01-1996
|Undisclosed
|24-06-2021
|Global M
|VLCC FSO
|01-01-1998
|Sentek Marine and Trading
|24-06-2021
|Oro Singa
|AFRAMAX
|18-05-1999
|Selebes Sarana
|24-06-2021
|St Pope John Paul II
|FERRY
|01-01-1984
|2GO