Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 9

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 7, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 1 – March 6, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
03-03-2024     Aljamil     GEN CARGO     01-01-1977     IMS Hellenic    
01-03-2024     Asia Cement No 1     SMALL HANDY     11-06-1980     U Ming Marine Transport    
01-03-2024     Meratus Medan 2     HANDY CONTAINER     23-08-1991     Meratus Line    
01-03-2024     Heng Yang     SMALL TANKER     19-01-1994     Great Ocean International    
01-03-2024     ISL Star     PANAMAX BULKER     22-09-1999     International Shipping & Logistics FZE    
01-03-2024     Sarco     REEFER     20-04-1989     Undisclosed    
01-03-2024     Oscar I     GEN CARGO     22-05-1981     Undisclosed    

