Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 22

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday June 4, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 28 – June 3, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
03-06-2020     Cougar Ace     PCTC     22-10-1993     MOL    
02-06-2020     Godafoss     HANDY CONTAINER     09-06-1995     Undisclosed    
02-06-2020     Laxfoss     HANDY CONTAINER     20-10-1995     Undisclosed    
01-06-2020     Ore Sudbury     CAPESIZE     06-02-1992     Maran Dry Management Inc    
01-06-2020     PAC Altair     MPP     31-03-2003     Pacific Carriers    
29-05-2020     Grand     FEEDERMAX     28-09-1992     Element Shipmanagement    
29-05-2020     New Athens     CAPESIZE     22-06-1999     New Shipping Ltd    
29-05-2020     Adamastos     MPP     05-01-2001     Isobel SA    

